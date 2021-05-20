Austin City Limits is the latest festival to announce its 2021 lineup after forgoing a 2020 event, and it's packed with girl power.

Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, and Erykah Badu are all set to headline, along with George Strait, Rüfüs Du Sol, and DaBaby. The rest of the bill includes Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Black Pumas, Greta Van Fleet, St. Vincent, Modest Mouse, Phoebe Bridgers, Jack Harlow, Band Of Horses, Bleachers, Future Islands, Dayglow, Finneas, Freddie Gibbs, Tierra Whack, Tanya Tucker, Moses Sumney, Channel Tres, White Reaper, Trixie Mattel, Noga Erez, Hinds, 070 Shake, and Tkay Maizdka, among others.

ACL will be celebrating its 20th anniversary with music October 1-3 and 8-10 in Austin's Zilker park.

“Music is coming back strong to the Live Music Capital of the World,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler said in a statement. “The return of Austin City Limits as an in-person festival celebrates that our efforts as a community to become vaccinated are working. Health and safety remain our top priority, and we will work closely with the organizers and Austin Public Health to ensure ACL Fest is in line with our health standards. We must continue to get everyone vaccinated and keep up our success.”

Tickets for both weekends are on sale now via ACL's website. Check out the full lineup below.