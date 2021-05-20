Homeowner Finds Stranger Changing Locks On House In Pierce County

A former homeowner was shocked to find a stranger trying to change the locks on a Washington house that didn't belong to him, according to KIRO 7.

The incident went down Tuesday afternoon (May 19) on 284th Street E in Roy, a rural area in Pierce County. The last owner of the house, who identified themself to reporters as T, said they just sold the property a week ago when they started getting complaints from neighbors. Residents claimed someone was trying to break into the home.

T told reporters they rushed down to the home and reportedly found a man at the front door, preparing the change the locks on the front door. They also claimed they broke in through the back door of the garage.

“He was just nonchalantly telling me he wasn’t leaving basically. It was pretty shocking, bold,” T said. Deputies also responded to the scene and asked the unknown man more questions.

“I was told I could live here,” the stranger said. The deputy is heard saying in a video, “Who told you that?”

“Doesn’t matter,” the stranger told the deputy.

T also confirmed with the new homeowner that the stranger was not given permission to be on the property. It appeared the stranger was just starting to settle into the home, as well.

“He was going to change the locks, I’m sure, and he was going to try and stay in there,” T said. “We think he was there for more than one day because there was food in the refrigerator, he had been cooking, there was food and dirty plates in the sink,” he said.

Authorities got the stranger to leave, who faces no charges, reporters said.

"The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says nothing was taken from this property, and the most likely charge - if one were filed - would be trespass -- a low-level misdemeanor," KIRO 7 learned. "A spokesperson said deputies did not write up a report on the case."

Since T is not the homeowner, they cannot file charges.

Photo: Getty Images