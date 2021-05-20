India COVID-19 Variant Found In Texas

A variant of the coronavirus that's quickly spreading through India has found its way to Texas.

Two people in the Dallas area and two people in the Houston area tested positive for the India variant (also identified as B.1.617.2).

Little is known about the four patients, but the two in Dallas have not recently traveled, the Dallas Morning News. Doctors in Houston believe more people than just those reported had the India variant, KPRC reported.

Last week, the World Health Organization dubbed B.1.617.2 as a "variant of concern." The variant is being blamed for the recent COVID-19 outbreak in India, which has only vaccinated about 3% of its population.

Meanwhile, scientists in the United States are also keeping an eye on the variant. Researchers monitor variants to build more accurate disease modeling and projections, and to help health care workers be prepared for possible surges.

Early research has showing that the vaccines currently available in the U.S. protect against the India variant. In Texas, 33% of residents are fully vaccinated, which is a smidge lower than the national vaccination rate of 38%. COVID-19 cases and deaths have been dropping across the nation and in Texas over the past month.

