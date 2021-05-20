Large Chunk Of Ice Falls From Sky Through Roof Of Florida Home

You can expect the unexpected in Florida -- such as a chunk of ice falling from the sky mid-spring.

WKMG reported that a Palm City homeowner had a large, heavy piece of ice fall through the roof of their house on Wednesday (May 19). The Martin County Sheriff's Office posted pictures of the iceball and the damage it did to the home.

“A startling start to the morning for a homeowner in the Danforth community in Palm City after a large, solid, heavy piece of ice fell from the sky and landed on the home’s roof," deputies wrote on Facebook. The ice left a hole in the roof but ended up hitting the edge of the room and the ground outside.

No one was hurt in the incident.

What's weirder is that deputies don't even know where the falling ice came from.