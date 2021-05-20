Feedback

Michigan's Most Mispronounced Cities And Towns

By Hannah DeRuyter

May 20, 2021

There are some cities and towns in Michigan that locals and visitors have no trouble pronouncing, the words just roll off their tongues. Then there are the cities where even long-time residents struggle to speak their names correctly. Plenty of towns have some weird spellings so here is a guide to the most mispronounced places in Michigan.

  1. Dowagiac
  • Pronunciation: Doe-wah-jak.
  • Located in Cass County
  • Population as of 2019: 5,743
  1. Ewing
  • Pronunciation: Yoo-ing
  • Located in Marquette County
  • Population as of 2018: 161
  1. Grosse Ile
  • Pronunciation: Gross-eel
  • Located in Wayne County
  • Population as of 2018: 10,158
  1. Hamtramck
  • Pronunciation: Ham-tram-ick
  • Located in Wayne County
  • Population as of 2019: 21,822
  1. Lake Orion
  • Pronunciation: Lake oh-ree-en
  • Located in Oakland County
  • Population as of 2019: 3,141
  1. Mackinac Island
  • Pronunciation: Mack-in-awe Island
  • Located in Mackinac County
  • Population as of 2019: 1,072
  1. Milan
  • Pronunciation: My-lynn
  • Located in Monroe and Washtenaw counties
  • Population as of 2019: 6,107
  1. Ocqueoc
  • Pronunciation: Ah-key-ock
  • Located in Presque Isle County
  • Population as of 2018: 625
  1. Okemos
  • Pronunciation: Oh-kuh-muss
  • Located in Ingham County
  • Population as of 2019: 24,141
  1. Onekama
  • Pronunciation: Oh-neck-em-uh
  • Located in Manistee County
  • Population as of 2019: 461
  1. Sault Ste. Marie
  • Pronunciation: Sue Saint Marie
  • Located in Chippewa County
  • Population as of 2019: 13,591
  1. Ypsilanti
  • Pronunciation: Ip-sill-ann-tee
  • Located in Washtenaw County
  • Population as of 2019: 20,828

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Michigan's Most Mispronounced Cities And Towns

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.