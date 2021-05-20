Michigan's Most Mispronounced Cities And Towns

There are some cities and towns in Michigan that locals and visitors have no trouble pronouncing, the words just roll off their tongues. Then there are the cities where even long-time residents struggle to speak their names correctly. Plenty of towns have some weird spellings so here is a guide to the most mispronounced places in Michigan.

Dowagiac

Pronunciation: Doe-wah-jak.

Located in Cass County

Population as of 2019: 5,743

Ewing

Pronunciation: Yoo-ing

Located in Marquette County

Population as of 2018: 161

Grosse Ile

Pronunciation: Gross-eel

Located in Wayne County

Population as of 2018: 10,158

Hamtramck

Pronunciation: Ham-tram-ick

Located in Wayne County

Population as of 2019: 21,822

Lake Orion

Pronunciation: Lake oh-ree-en

Located in Oakland County

Population as of 2019: 3,141

Mackinac Island

Pronunciation: Mack-in-awe Island

Located in Mackinac County

Population as of 2019: 1,072

Milan

Pronunciation: My-lynn

Located in Monroe and Washtenaw counties

Population as of 2019: 6,107

Ocqueoc

Pronunciation: Ah-key-ock

Located in Presque Isle County

Population as of 2018: 625

Okemos

Pronunciation: Oh-kuh-muss

Located in Ingham County

Population as of 2019: 24,141

Onekama

Pronunciation: Oh-neck-em-uh

Located in Manistee County

Population as of 2019: 461

Sault Ste. Marie

Pronunciation: Sue Saint Marie

Located in Chippewa County

Population as of 2019: 13,591

Ypsilanti

Pronunciation: Ip-sill-ann-tee

Located in Washtenaw County

Population as of 2019: 20,828

