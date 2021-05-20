Several Teams Listed As Possible Destinations For Julio Jones

Several NFL teams are being mentioned as possible trade destinations for Atlanta Falcons star Julio Jones.

The Athletic's Jeff Schultz reports the Falcons are actively trying to trade the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver and have been since new general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith were hired.

"The Falcons would like to trade Julio Jones," Schultz wrote (subscription needed). "That doesn’t mean it’s 100 percent that it’s going to happen. That doesn’t mean some members of the organization don’t believe the future Hall of Famer can still play, when healthy. But Jones’ availability on the trade market has been clear almost from the time new general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith landed in Atlanta and realized the extent of the team’s salary-cap problems."

Schultz included five teams -- the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers -- as possible teams in the market for Jones, while also noting that the Tennessee Titans "may show interest."

However, the Titans would need to improve their salary cap situation in order to acquire the star wide receiver.

The 49ers are the only NFC team included in Schultz's report as a potential trade destination for Jones and the Falcons may be against trading him within the conference. The Ravens have a need at wide receiver and were reported to have missed out on free agents Juju Smith-Schuster and T.Y. Hilton, both of whom re-signed with their previous teams.

The Patriots have been the most aggressive NFL team in terms of offseason additions, spending more than $172 million during the first day of legal tampering in the free agency period.

Jones has been one of the NFL's best wide receivers since being selected No. 6 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2011 NFL Draft. The 32-year-old currently has 848 receptions, 12,896 receiving yards, 60 touchdowns and a 15.2 yards per reception average for his 10-year NFL career.

Photo: Getty Images