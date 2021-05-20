The One Where You Could Have A 'FRIENDS' Experience In Atlanta

Oh. My. God.

Could Atlanta’s Friends fans BE any luckier?

A new Friends-themed pop-up shop is slated to open in the Peach State on July 15, joining its New York City and Chicago pop-ups. It’s the “most immersive” experience — recreating sets, displaying props and costumes, sharing facts about the show and more — for fans of the hit NBC series.

Friends premiered in 1994, running for 10 seasons and remaining one of the most popular award-winning sitcoms today. It starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc, along with other lovable cast members.