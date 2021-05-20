The One Where You Could Have A 'FRIENDS' Experience In Atlanta
By Kelly Fisher
May 20, 2021
Oh. My. God.
Could Atlanta’s Friends fans BE any luckier?
A new Friends-themed pop-up shop is slated to open in the Peach State on July 15, joining its New York City and Chicago pop-ups. It’s the “most immersive” experience — recreating sets, displaying props and costumes, sharing facts about the show and more — for fans of the hit NBC series.
Friends premiered in 1994, running for 10 seasons and remaining one of the most popular award-winning sitcoms today. It starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc, along with other lovable cast members.
The FRIENDS Experience will open at 1155 Mount Vernon Hwy NE, at Perimeter Pointe in Sandy Springs. Superfly opened the interactive experience in a partnership with Warner Bros.
Fans can explore 12 set recreations, including Chandler and Joey’s apartment — complete with Hugsy, Joey’s bedtime penguin pal, and the foosball table — Central Perk, Monica’s kitchen and other memorable locations.
They’ll also notice a couch stuck on a staircase — PIVOT!
The interactive experience will be complete with opportunities to re-create some classic scenes, like poking Ugly Naked Guy with a stick from the balcony and sitting on the orange Central Perk couch where the group sat during every coffee break (could you BE at the FRIENDS Experience and not sit on the couch?).
To stay safe from the ongoing COVID-19 spread, guests will notice space for social distancing, regular cleaning and touchless hand sanitizer stations — to stay “Monica clean” — temperature checks, required face masks and more.
News of the upcoming pop-up in Atlanta comes as Friends fans eagerly await Friends: The Reunion, which will be available for streaming on May 27 on HBO Max.
Buy tickets starting Friday (May 21) at 3 p.m.
Photos: Getty Images