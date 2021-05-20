This Many Pennsylvanians Are Willing To Switch To Non-Alcoholic Beer: Study

A recent study revealed more than half of Pennsylvania residents polled were willing to switch to non-alcoholic beverages.

RecoveryFirst.org conducted a nationwide poll to discover which states would be the most interested in moving away from booze, which included 59% of Pennsylvanians saying they'd make the switch, as well as more than half of Americans also claiming they'd be willing to do so.

Several other states were even more optimistic than Pennsylvania, including Michigan (82%), West Virginia (80%), New Mexico (76%), Maine (75%), Tennessee (75%), Alabama (71%), Montana (71%) and Oklahoma (70%) all leaning toward trying non-alcoholic alternatives.

Other states, however, are far less interested, including Washington (37%) and Mississippi (30%), which was the least partial state in the study.

RecoveryFirst.org also reported that 51% of respondents would be inclined to switch to non-alcoholic beverages given they eliminate waking up with a hangover. Other respondents also said they were swayed by health benefits, with 19% saying they'd be in favor of the drop in caloric content and another 9% preferring less dehydration.

The state of Pennsylvania currently averages 0.68 spirit outlets per 10,000, far less than the national average of 3.27, according to data calculated by the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States via WPXI.

