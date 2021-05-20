Why Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Skipped Their 'Big Wedding' Plans
By Paris Close
May 20, 2021
Ariana Grande is “very happy” to finally call Dalton Gomez her husband.
The pop princess officially became a married woman this weekend after tying the knot with her real estate agent fiancé, just five months after announcing their engagement in December 2020. The “7 Rings” singer opted to marry the 25-year-old in an intimate, close-knit wedding ceremony on Saturday (May 15) in Montecito, California, surrounded by 20 of their closest family and friends.
As it turns out, the newlyweds had initially planned “a big wedding” but, given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the lovebirds realized they couldn’t wait to start their lives together as husband and wife.
"She realized that she would rather have a smaller, more intimate wedding now," an insider reveals in an upcoming issue of People magazine. "She's very happy they were able to pull it off quietly."
The wedding news was confirmed by the “God is a Woman” musician’s rep, who told People: "They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."
The 27-year-old began dating Gomez in secret amid the early months of the global pandemic last year and later appeared as a couple in the “Stuck with U” music video.
Gomez popped the question to the “Sweetener” songstress with a massive diamond engagement ring and, on their wedding day, presented Grande with a handmade wedding ring that was created with a meaningful sentiment in mind.
Photo: Getty Images