Why Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Skipped Their 'Big Wedding' Plans

Ariana Grande is “very happy” to finally call Dalton Gomez her husband.

The pop princess officially became a married woman this weekend after tying the knot with her real estate agent fiancé, just five months after announcing their engagement in December 2020. The “7 Rings” singer opted to marry the 25-year-old in an intimate, close-knit wedding ceremony on Saturday (May 15) in Montecito, California, surrounded by 20 of their closest family and friends.

As it turns out, the newlyweds had initially planned “a big wedding” but, given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the lovebirds realized they couldn’t wait to start their lives together as husband and wife.

"She realized that she would rather have a smaller, more intimate wedding now," an insider reveals in an upcoming issue of People magazine. "She's very happy they were able to pull it off quietly."