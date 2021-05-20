Winning $1 Million Dollar Powerball Ticket Sold In Michigan

One Michigan resident became a million dollars richer overnight after the Powerball numbers were announced yesterday (May 19).

Although there was no winner of the $202 million Powerball jackpot drawing, a Michigan player is taking home a big prize.

A winning ticket that matched all five white numbers was purchased from a gas station in Flat Rock near Telegraph and Vreeland roads, WDIV 4 reported.

The winning numbers were: 11, 13, 55, 56, and 69.

The identity of the Powerball winner is still unknown.

The next Michigan Powerball drawing is estimated to be worth $218 million. The numbers will be pulled on Saturday, May 22, at 7:59 p.m.

Another Michigan Lottery to participate in this week is the Mega Millions. It has an estimated jackpot of $515 million and will be held Friday, May 21 at 8 p.m.

The Lotto 47 will be drawn Saturday, May 22, and has an estimated jackpot of $9.85 million. The deadline to purchase tickets is Saturday (May 22).

For more information on the Michigan Lottery, you can check out the official Michigan Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.

Photo: Getty Images