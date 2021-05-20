Wisconsin Motorcyclists Led Police On Pursuit Exceeding Dangerous Speeds

Two Wisconsin men have been charged after leading police on a pursuit on May 13.

The two men accused are 20-year-old Joshua Brey and 19-year-old Bradley Krok. They are both being charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee or elude an officer, FOX 6 reported.

The criminal complaint states that at 6:20 a.m. on Thursday, May 13, dispatch received a call about two motorcyclists driving recklessly. The caller told dispatch that the two individuals did not have registration tags displayed and were weaving in and out of traffic at accelerated speeds.

When a deputy responded on Highway 31, he could hear the acceleration of both motorcycles and saw red and blue lights flashing behind them.

The deputy joined a Wisconsin State Patrol squad in pursuit of the motorcyclists. According to the complaint, the two law enforcement vehicles had to exceed 100 miles per hour during the chase.

The deputy reported that the motorcyclists were weaving through traffic and continued at a speed of over 100 mph.

The pursuit came to an end because of road construction.

The complaint stated that the deputy continued driving northbound on Highway 31 and saw that both drivers were stopped. When the deputy approached both men, Krok had damage to the right side of his motorcycle and scratches on his jacket and helmet, indicating that he had crashed.

Reports note that Krok's response to why he fled was that he didn't know and stated, "Because I'm a ******* idiot." Krok apologized many times and implied that he was the reason he and Brey both ran by telling the deputy, "He didn't want to do that at all, sir."

Brey told the police that the two men had gotten off from a stressful day at work and were "just trying to blow off some steam."

Photo: Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department