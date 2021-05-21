5 Weird Facts You Didn't Know About Charleston

Charleston. Chucktown. The Holy City.

Whether you recently moved to Charleston, have lived here all your life, or are just passing through, there may be some strange facts you don't know about the Holy City. That's why we've compiled a list of some of the most interesting, and least well-known, facts about the city.

First Museum In U.S.

The Charleston Museum was founded in 1773, making it the country's first and oldest museum. The museum was founded as a storehouse for local history collections, and it continues this mission today — preserving and showcasing artifacts from the Lowcountry.

Flower Named After Charleston Physician

During the mid-18th century, Charleston physician Dr. Alexander Garden imported a flower from South Africa called Cape Jasmine. To celebrate him, the flower was renamed in his honor. Cape Jasmine is better known today as the gardenia, at least in the U.S. Several other countries refer to the bloom by its original name.

Start Of The Civil War

Many battles were held around the country during the Civil War, but the first shots were fired in 1861 at Fort Sumter in Charleston. According to Mental Floss, residents of the city witnessed the fight as any Southerner would — sitting on their porch with a drink.

Bill Murray And The Charleston RiverDogs

Charleston's very own minor league baseball team the RiverDogs is co-owned by none other than famed actor Bill Murray. Known for his roles in films like Groundhog Day, Ghostbusters, and Lost in Translation, Murray is known by the team as the "Director of Fun."

Real History Of Rainbow Row

Anyone who's ever walked around Charleston is familiar with Rainbow Row. But why are these houses so colorful? While there have been rumors that it was for drunken sailors to find their lodgings, or to help identify the goods sold by merchants, the bright hues actually began because a judge and his wife wanted to paint their home pink during the 1930s. Their neighbors loved the colors so much, they wanted to get in on the fun too.

Photos: Getty Images