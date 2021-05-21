Dallas RB Ezekiel Elliott Cited After His Dog Bites 2 People

Police in Frisco are investigating an incident involving Ezekiel Elliott's dogs after two people were injured.

Frisco Animal Services were called out the Starwood neighborhood on Thursday morning because three dogs were on the loose.

One of the dogs, a rottweiler, was placed in quarantine after it allegedly bit two people. Little is known about the bites, but the two people were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“We are still looking at the specifics of everything,” Frisco Police Sgt. Evan Mattei told CBS DFW.

The Dallas Cowboys running back wasn't home at the time of the incident, but was cited for the three loose dogs.

This isn't the first time Elliott's dogs have been accused of injuring someone. A woman is suing Elliott after she said three of his dogs attacked her in March 2020 while she while she was cleaning the player's pool.

The woman said she had to have surgery on her arm because the injuries were so severe, TMZ reported. Elliott's lawyer denies any wrongdoing in that case.