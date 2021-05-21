Dog Dumped At Kentucky Shelter Becomes 'Chief Tasting Officer' For Busch
By Anna Gallegos
May 21, 2021
A dog left for dead outside a Kentucky shelter became the first chief tasting officer for a brand of doggie beer.
Busch officially named Ethan to the role on Friday, May 21. The company put out the call for a CTO in April, almost a year after Busch launched its Dog Brew.
There's no alcohol in the Dog Brew because its actually a pork broth.
Busch picked Ethan after learning his story of survival.
"Ethan had a ruff start to life. He was found abandoned & fighting for his life in the @KYHumane Society parking lot, but beat all odds to become the healthy, good boy he is today. Ethan is known for inspiring those in his community & will continue to inspire more as our CTO," the company wrote on Twitter.
Ethan is a cane corso mix that was found dying outside the Kentucky Humane Society in January. Vets only gave him a 50/50 chance of survival because he was dehydrated, underweight, and urgently needed medical care.
The pup's story of recovery broke hearts and became a source of inspiration for people around the world. Ethan now has a home and a cushy role as an official spokesdog.
Busch is giving Ethan (and his humans) a $20,000 salary, pet insurance, and plenty of cases of Dog Brew.
We reviewed many great candidates for Chief Tasting Officer, but we’ve finally found our top dog.— Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) May 21, 2021
Meet Ethan! He had a fur-rific resume and a perseverance that will inspire us for years to come.
Please give him a round of apPAWs! Thank you to all the pups who entered! pic.twitter.com/vZDzMwwRc0
Photo: Kentucky Humane Society