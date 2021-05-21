Feedback

Dog Dumped At Kentucky Shelter Becomes 'Chief Tasting Officer' For Busch

By Anna Gallegos

May 21, 2021

A dog left for dead outside a Kentucky shelter became the first chief tasting officer for a brand of doggie beer.

Busch officially named Ethan to the role on Friday, May 21. The company put out the call for a CTO in April, almost a year after Busch launched its Dog Brew.

There's no alcohol in the Dog Brew because its actually a pork broth.

Busch picked Ethan after learning his story of survival.

"Ethan had a ruff start to life. He was found abandoned & fighting for his life in the @KYHumane Society parking lot, but beat all odds to become the healthy, good boy he is today. Ethan is known for inspiring those in his community & will continue to inspire more as our CTO," the company wrote on Twitter.

Ethan is a cane corso mix that was found dying outside the Kentucky Humane Society in January. Vets only gave him a 50/50 chance of survival because he was dehydrated, underweight, and urgently needed medical care.

The pup's story of recovery broke hearts and became a source of inspiration for people around the world. Ethan now has a home and a cushy role as an official spokesdog.

Busch is giving Ethan (and his humans) a $20,000 salary, pet insurance, and plenty of cases of Dog Brew.

Photo: Kentucky Humane Society

