Feedback

Ex-Pirates Star Found Guilty Of Statutory Sexual Assault, Other Charges

By Jason Hall

May 21, 2021

Former Pittsburgh Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez was found guilty of statutory sexual assault, sexual abuse of children and child pornography, among other charges, by a jury in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania on Thursday (May 21).

ESPN reports Vazquez, 29, a two-time All-Star during his four seasons with the Pirates, was found guilty on 15 counts, which also included corruption of minors. The former relief pitcher also found not guilty on 10 counts of unlawful contact or communication with a minor.

Vazquez's defense in the case was that the victim, who was 13 at the time, misled him about her age. The former pitcher was 26 at the time of the incident.

Vazquez made his closing arguments before jurors deliberated for about four hours prior to reaching a verdict. The former closer faces additional charges in Florida and Missouri in relation to other alleged behavior with the victim.

Vazquez was arrested on September 17, 2019 in relation to the incident and, according to a Pennsylvania criminal complaint, told officers he had "sex but not really" with the victim in 2017, while also admitting to communicating with her via text messages and social media, as well as sending her nude videos of himself participating in sexual acts.

The investigation into Vazquez began after the girl's mother discovered photographs of the former pitcher on her daughter's device and contacted authorities. The girl's mother also informed Vazquez that the victim was a minor via text message.

Vazquez last appeared in a Major League Baseball game as a member of the Pirates on September 12, 2019, five days prior to his arrest.

The Venezuela native also spent his first two seasons with the Washington Nationals in 2015 and 2016.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Ex-Pirates Star Found Guilty Of Statutory Sexual Assault, Other Charges

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.