Indiana Teacher Accused Of Buying Alcohol For Teen Before Prom

An Indiana teacher is in hot water after police said she purchased alcohol for a teen at their high school prom.

The resource officer at Floyd Central High in Floyds Knob, Indiana, caught four underage students in the school's parking lot with several bottles of alcohol on May 15, the day of the school's prom.

Inside one of the student's vehicle, the resource officer found a paper bag with a receipt for a nearby liquor store. The receipt had the name Katie Fondrisi on it because she paid with a credit card. Fondrisi is listed as the business teacher on the school's website.

On Monday, May 17, Fordrisi met with school administrators and admitted that she purchased a bottle of vodka, a bottle of Malibu rum, a large can of Bud Light and a large can of Angry Orchard cider for a student, the News and Tribune reported.

She also allegedly purchased alcohol for one of the teens on multiple occasions. She knew the teen because they were one of her former students and "the two were also acquainted through participation in local beauty pageants," according to a statement from the Floyd County Prosecutor's Office.

Fordrisi has since been arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

