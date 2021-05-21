Feedback

Indiana Teacher Accused Of Buying Alcohol For Teen Before Prom

By Anna Gallegos

May 21, 2021

An Indiana teacher is in hot water after police said she purchased alcohol for a teen at their high school prom.

The resource officer at Floyd Central High in Floyds Knob, Indiana, caught four underage students in the school's parking lot with several bottles of alcohol on May 15, the day of the school's prom.

Inside one of the student's vehicle, the resource officer found a paper bag with a receipt for a nearby liquor store. The receipt had the name Katie Fondrisi on it because she paid with a credit card. Fondrisi is listed as the business teacher on the school's website.

On Monday, May 17, Fordrisi met with school administrators and admitted that she purchased a bottle of vodka, a bottle of Malibu rum, a large can of Bud Light and a large can of Angry Orchard cider for a student, the News and Tribune reported.

She also allegedly purchased alcohol for one of the teens on multiple occasions. She knew the teen because they were one of her former students and "the two were also acquainted through participation in local beauty pageants," according to a statement from the Floyd County Prosecutor's Office.

Fordrisi has since been arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Indiana Teacher Accused Of Buying Alcohol For Teen Before Prom

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.