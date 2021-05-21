Louisiana Girl's Quick Thinking Saves Her Grandfather's Life

A man in Louisiana is alive thanks to the quick thinking of his granddaughter.

A 60-year-old Chalmette man was driving from Slidell to New Orleans on May 9, accompanied by his granddaughter, when he suddenly became unconscious, WWL reports. The girl took the wheel and was able to get the truck to the closes off ramp on the I-10, which happened to be about 100 yards from a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agent.

The young girl ran up to the agent, Corporal Joshua Laviolette, and asked for help. By the time he arrived at the truck, the man had no pulse and was turning blue. He pulled the unconscious man from the vehicle and began chest compressions in an attempt to restart his heart. A bystander ran over to assist and helped administer CPR for 2-3 minutes until the man began breathing again.

Paramedics arrived on scene and took the man to the hospital, where he was discharged a few days later.

Officials with the LDWF praised the girl's quick thinking in saving her grandfather's life as well as the life-saving actions of Laviolette and the bystander.

"I want to praise the granddaughter, the good Samaritan and Corporal Laviolette for their quick reaction during a desperate time of need for this man," said Col. Chad Hebert, head of the LDWF Enforcement Division. "Corporal Laviolette's first response training kicked in as he was able to quickly diagnose the situation and start CPR, which probably saved them man's life."

Photo: Getty Images