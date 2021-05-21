Michigan Man Crashes Car He Just Bought Trying To Flee Police

A 21-year-old Michigan man lost control of his car while fleeing from the police because he said didn't know how to drive the vehicle he had just bought.

According to WDIV 4, a Birmingham officer saw the vehicle pull onto a street and aggressively speed up; and the driver lost control. Officials stated that the car began to do several fishtails, creating a lot of smoke from the tires spinning.

The driver tried to stabilize the vehicle but hit a center median. After hitting the median, the car had stopped, and the officer assumed it would not be moving.

The officer parked his motorcycle behind the vehicle, and the car took off in the opposite direction.

According to officials, the officer drove in the same direction the suspect fled but lost sight of him. Several witnesses reported seeing the man and told the officer which direction he went in. The officer found the man inside the vehicle parked in a neighborhood.

Authorities said when the driver spoke to the police about the incident, he told authorities that he just bought the car and didn't know how to drive it. He said he did not see the emergency lights and went through the neighborhood because he didn't want to stop and check the vehicle's damage.

The officer noted that the driver said he didn't want anything on his record that could negatively affect his upcoming immigration status hearing in September 2022.

The man was taken into custody for fleeing and eluding.

Photo: Getty Images