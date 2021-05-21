The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile Is Heading To Salt Lake City
By Ginny Reese
May 21, 2021
The 27-foot long hot dog-shaped Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is heading to Salt Lake City this week, reported FOX 13 SLC. Well, one of them at least. There are currently six of the giant hotdogs traveling across the United States, stopping in cities around the country.
Oscar Mayer fans will have the opportunity to snaps some selfies with the hot dog on wheels.
So where can fans go to relish in the hot dog loving fun?
The Weinermobile will be stopping at three different Walmart locations across the Salt Lake City area.
Here is where and when you can find the dog and bun on wheels:
- FRIDAY: Noon - 5 p.m. - WALMART (7671 South 3800 West, West Jordan)
- SATURDAY: Noon - 5 p.m. - WALMART (3180 South 5600 West, West Valley City)
- SUNDAY: Noon - 5 p.m. - WALMART (350 Hope Avenue, Salt Lake City)
If you want to be a part of the fun first hand, Oscar Mayer is accepting hotdogger applications. Basically, this gives you the exciting opporunity to drive the 27-foot-long hotdog and deliver fun to people across the country.
To apply, click here.
Photo: Getty Images