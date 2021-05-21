The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile Is Heading To Salt Lake City

The 27-foot long hot dog-shaped Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is heading to Salt Lake City this week, reported FOX 13 SLC. Well, one of them at least. There are currently six of the giant hotdogs traveling across the United States, stopping in cities around the country.

Oscar Mayer fans will have the opportunity to snaps some selfies with the hot dog on wheels.

So where can fans go to relish in the hot dog loving fun?

The Weinermobile will be stopping at three different Walmart locations across the Salt Lake City area.

Here is where and when you can find the dog and bun on wheels: