WATCH: Baby Black Bears Take A Stroll Through Dollywood

Visitors to one of Tennessee's most famous destinations were treated to a surprise recently when two black bear cubs made their appearance in the parking lot of Dollywood, WATE reports. A video recorded by park guest Clarence Mathis shows the baby bears walking within feet of guests outside the park.

"The mama bear had already crossed the road when the little ones got distracted anyone with small children will understand," Mathis said in a post on social media. "Everyone did a great job of not disturbing them including [Dollywood] staff and employees."

Mathis said the people see in the video had just left the tram and were walking toward their vehicles when the cubs appeared from underneath one of the cars. The little creatures delighted and surprised onlookers as they made their way across the parking lot.

Check out the video below (or here) to see the bear cubs surprising guests at the theme park.