Dave Grohl Is Co-Hosting 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' On Monday

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is prepping to air a pretty special episode on Monday (May 24) that will be co-hosted by Dave Grohl. Together, the Foo Fighters frontman and talk show host will deliver the monologue, interview guests (comedian Jim Jefferies and musical guest Blake Shelton) and participate in any games the Tonight Show crew has planned. The appearance will mark Grohl's fourth on The Tonight Show.

The rockstar will have plenty to talk about. In 2021 alone, he's released a new album with the Foos; put out a song with Mick Jagger; released his What Drives Us documentary; premiered the Cradle to Stage TV show with his mom; and got inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the Foo Fighters, making him one of few artists who've been inducted multiple times.

Aside from that, Grohl's just a great storyteller, whether he's recalling the time he got way too high with Joan Jett and Miley Cyrus or why he'd never let Kurt Cobain drive Nirvana's tour van.

Though he's never co-hosted a late night show before, Grohl did guest host Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Halloween 2017, dressed as David Letterman. Watch him co-host The Tonight Show Monday night at 11:35 PM / 10:35 PM CT on NBC.

Photo: Getty Images