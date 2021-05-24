Feedback

Chicken Coop Heat Lamp Sparks Fire, Spreads To Oregon Home

By Zuri Anderson

May 24, 2021

Residents were able to narrowly escape a fire that stemmed from a chicken coop heat lamp in Oregon, according to KATU.

The blaze broke out in Sweet Home, Oregon neighborhood on Saturday (May 22). Firefighters got a call from a neighbor around 9 a.m. and told them they noticed a fire burning at the top of the chicken coop. When firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the scene, officials said two-thirds of the home wasn't even visible through the flames.

"Fire had spread through the carport and engulfed an apartment at the back of the home, as well as the main house," according to the Sweet Home Fire District. "A downed, live power-line made access to the fire and to a water source challenging, adding a significant hazard for firefighters."

A fire that began in a chicken coop rapidly spread to a home today in Sweet Home. The residents narrowly escaped, one...

Posted by Sweet Home Fire District on Saturday, May 22, 2021

Reporters said a person had to be pulled from the window of the burning structure.

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control by 10:13 a.m., officials said. Five people were displaced from the fire, and the structure and the contents inside were completely destroyed, officials confirmed.

Investigators also determined that a heat lamp in the chicken coop started the fire.

Photo: Sweet Home Fire District

