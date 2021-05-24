Georgia Mansion Used As 'Cobra Kai' Set Listed At $2.6 Million

If you’re a Cobra Kai fan — and have an extra $2.6 million in your bank account — you could move into a Georgia mansion that was featured on the show.

The Marietta property served as actor Ralph Macchio’s home on Cobra Kai, and has housed two presidents and many others.

“Villa Flora,” the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house, is listed at $2,650,000.

Real estate agent Chad Carrodus told Fox 5 that the home was originally built in the 1960s. It was renovated in 2008.

Read the description of the Marietta mansion here:

“Known by millions as the LaRusso Mansion from Netflix's smash hit, Cobra Kai, Villa Flora offers an unparalleled lifestyle right in the heart of East Cobb. Rich with history and architectural significance, the sprawling estate is set on a serene lot providing the utmost privacy. Villa Flora is the creation of an award-winning architect and an international chef, built to serve as their personal home. The stunning Tuscan design was inspired by the couple's time living on the Amalfi Coast - a lifestyle which they sought to recreate for their personal home. Despite wanting nothing less than the best, Villa Flora was designed and constructed as a labor of love. During the restoration, every detail was considered - from the Lodowici Terra Cota roof to the Pella doors and windows, no expense was spared. As well as maintaining a steadfast commitment to the use of only the best materials, Villa Flora was also built to be environmentally responsible. Villa Flora has unique indoor outdoor living, lush gardens, and stunning architectural details. The perfect home to entertain, even for the most discerning of hosts. In fact, entertaining is a significant element to the property's unique history. If these walls could talk, they'd speak of countless parties lined with notable guests throughout history. From two sitting former U.S. Presidents to legendary golfer Arnold Palmer, the estate offers the next owner the opportunity to own a piece of history.”

See the listing here.

Photo: Getty Images