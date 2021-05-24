Jack Antonoff Wants To Work With Resale Sites So Fans Don't Miss A Show

After going a year without concerts, fans were stoked to get their hands on tickets for Bleachers' upcoming fall tour.

While many die-hard fans were able to secure the goods, a lot of fans were left empty-handed due to scalpers hoarding tickets to resell.

Once Jack Antonoff caught wind of what was going on, he took to Twitter to come up with a great solution that'll benefit his fans as well as online marketplaces.

“Dear @stubhub - i will never understand why you are legal (let alone ethical), but since i cannot find a way to stop you from selling my tickets for WAY more than i feel comfortable with - would you consider donating a portion of your mark up to the @allycoalition?” he wrote.

Antonoff continued, “the price we sell our tickets for is very carefully considered based on the respect we have for our audience. please do not gouge these people. sell the tickets for a reasonable price and match our donations.”

He explained that he knew the sites had to make money and was fine with listing fees but would like to figure out a way where the tickets can only be sold for face value.

As many fans know, during every tour the band donates $1 from every ticket sale to the Ally Coalition — an organization that fights for LGBTQ+ equality.