Jack Antonoff Wants To Work With Resale Sites So Fans Don't Miss A Show

By Lindsey Smith

May 24, 2021

After going a year without concerts, fans were stoked to get their hands on tickets for Bleachers' upcoming fall tour.

While many die-hard fans were able to secure the goods, a lot of fans were left empty-handed due to scalpers hoarding tickets to resell.

Once Jack Antonoff caught wind of what was going on, he took to Twitter to come up with a great solution that'll benefit his fans as well as online marketplaces.

“Dear @stubhub - i will never understand why you are legal (let alone ethical), but since i cannot find a way to stop you from selling my tickets for WAY more than i feel comfortable with - would you consider donating a portion of your mark up to the @allycoalition?” he wrote.

Antonoff continued, “the price we sell our tickets for is very carefully considered based on the respect we have for our audience. please do not gouge these people. sell the tickets for a reasonable price and match our donations.”

He explained that he knew the sites had to make money and was fine with listing fees but would like to figure out a way where the tickets can only be sold for face value.

As many fans know, during every tour the band donates $1 from every ticket sale to the Ally Coalition — an organization that fights for LGBTQ+ equality.

Bleachers isn't the first band to shine a light on scalpers. In 2019, Tegan and Sara fought scalpers by putting on a pay-what-you-want rush ticket sale the day of one of their concerts with proceeds going directly to their foundation.

Bleachers' new album, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, is set to be released July 30.

Bleachers ‘Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night’ Fall 2021 Tour Dates

9/11 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Shadow of the City

9/12 - New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

9/13 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

9/15 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live

9/17 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

9/18 - Newport, KY @ Ovation

9/22 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

9/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann

9/24 - Washington, DC @ Anthem

9/25 - New York, NY @ Gov Ball

9/28 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewery Company

9/29 - Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live

10/3 - New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore

10/5 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/6 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

10/11 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/13 - San Diego, CA @ Humphrey's

10/15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

10/16 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

10/19 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

10/20 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

10/23 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

10/24 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown

10/26 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore

10/27 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

10/28 - Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

10/30 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

10/31 - Detroit, MI @ Fillmore

11/2 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

11/3 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

11/4 - Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

11/6 - Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University at XL Live

Photo: Getty Images

Bleachers

