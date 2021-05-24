Jack Antonoff Wants To Work With Resale Sites So Fans Don't Miss A Show
By Lindsey Smith
May 24, 2021
After going a year without concerts, fans were stoked to get their hands on tickets for Bleachers' upcoming fall tour.
While many die-hard fans were able to secure the goods, a lot of fans were left empty-handed due to scalpers hoarding tickets to resell.
Once Jack Antonoff caught wind of what was going on, he took to Twitter to come up with a great solution that'll benefit his fans as well as online marketplaces.
“Dear @stubhub - i will never understand why you are legal (let alone ethical), but since i cannot find a way to stop you from selling my tickets for WAY more than i feel comfortable with - would you consider donating a portion of your mark up to the @allycoalition?” he wrote.
Antonoff continued, “the price we sell our tickets for is very carefully considered based on the respect we have for our audience. please do not gouge these people. sell the tickets for a reasonable price and match our donations.”
He explained that he knew the sites had to make money and was fine with listing fees but would like to figure out a way where the tickets can only be sold for face value.
As many fans know, during every tour the band donates $1 from every ticket sale to the Ally Coalition — an organization that fights for LGBTQ+ equality.
dear @stubhub - i will never understand why you are legal (let alone ethical), but since i cannot find a way to stop you from selling my tickets for WAY more than i feel comfortable with - would you consider donating a portion of your mark up to the @allycoalition?— jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) May 23, 2021
lastly, the price we sell our tickets for is very carefully considered based on the respect we have for our audience. please do not gouge these people. sell the tickets for a reasonable price and match our donations— jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) May 23, 2021
what i am asking for is this: dont want my tickets marked up at all. if someone cant make the show and wants to resell at its face value thats cool, but no gouging. asking @stubhub @sukhindersingh to not let bleachers tickets be sold over ticket price.— jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) May 23, 2021
id be fine with you guys taking a small fee as the service that lets people resell tickets if they cant make a show. but whats happening is a scam and we can do much better, cant we?— jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) May 23, 2021
Bleachers isn't the first band to shine a light on scalpers. In 2019, Tegan and Sara fought scalpers by putting on a pay-what-you-want rush ticket sale the day of one of their concerts with proceeds going directly to their foundation.
Bleachers' new album, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, is set to be released July 30.
Bleachers ‘Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night’ Fall 2021 Tour Dates
9/11 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Shadow of the City
9/12 - New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
9/13 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
9/15 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live
9/17 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
9/18 - Newport, KY @ Ovation
9/22 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
9/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann
9/24 - Washington, DC @ Anthem
9/25 - New York, NY @ Gov Ball
9/28 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewery Company
9/29 - Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live
10/3 - New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore
10/5 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
10/6 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
10/11 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/13 - San Diego, CA @ Humphrey's
10/15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
10/16 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
10/19 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO
10/20 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
10/23 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
10/24 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown
10/26 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore
10/27 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
10/28 - Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
10/30 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
10/31 - Detroit, MI @ Fillmore
11/2 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
11/3 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
11/4 - Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
11/6 - Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University at XL Live
