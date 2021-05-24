Michigan Man Wins $4 Million On Scratch-Off Ticket

A Macomb County resident won big off a scratch-off ticket, and he plans to help out his family with the money.

According to MLive, the 48-year-old won the $4 million lottery jackpot off of the Michigan Lottery's Ultimate Millions Instant game.

The now-millionaire chose to remain anonymous. “I play a little of everything and have never felt as excited as I was when I scratched this winning ticket,” the player told MLive. “I am excited to be able to help my family!”

He bought his ticket from the Mobil gas station in Madison Heights.

The lucky winner decided to receive his prize as a one-time total of nearly $2.5 million instead of the annuity.

He said that he plans to pay off his debt and give some of the earnings to his family members.

If interested in participating in other Michigan Lotterys, the next Michigan Powerball drawing is estimated to be worth $236 million. The numbers will be pulled on Wednesday, May 26, at 7:59 p.m.

The Mega Millions drawing is also this week. It has an estimated jackpot of $20 million and will be held Tuesday, May 25, at 8 p.m.

For more information on the Michigan Lottery, you can check out the official Michigan Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.

Photo: Getty Images