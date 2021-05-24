Michigan Officer Saves Man After His Car Drives Into Swamp

A Michigan conservation officer saved an unconscious man who crashed into a swamp.

Detective Holly Pennoni was driving to work Tuesday morning (May 18) when she saw an SUV driving out of control in the city of Cadillac. As she went to initiate a traffic stop, the SUV swerved off the road and crashed into a swampy ditch, MLive reported.

The detective called 911 and ran to help the driver. When Pennoni got to the vehicle, the car doors were locked, and the driver was unconscious.

Pennoni went back to her patrol car to get a window punch tool to break the passenger side window.

Another person saw what was happening and came to help the detective by pulling brush and a tree out of the way so she could get inside the vehicle.

Pennoni told MLive, “He was unconscious but had a very faint pulse."

The detective put the driver's seat back and attached an automatic emergency defibrillator to the unconscious man. She then performed CPR until the paramedics were able to arrive.

Pennoni realized after the accident that the man she had helped was actually a neighbor on her street. “He’s still in the hospital, but he’s doing good,” she told MLive.

What caused the man to black out is still unknown.

Photo: Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy