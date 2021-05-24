Modest Mouse Announce 2021 Tour Dates, Share New Song 'Leave A Light On'

Earlier this month, Modest Mouse announced their seventh studio album, The Golden Casket, and on Monday (May 24), the indie-rockers shared its second single, "Leave A Light On."

According to a press release, the song "finds [frontman Isaac] Brock navigating the existential threat of losing our humanity - and the interconnectedness that come with it - amidst a constant societal barrage of physical and digital materialism."

The Golden Casket is slated for a June 25 release via Epic Records and will be Modest Mouse's first album in six years.

"Leave A Light On" follows lead single "We Are Between." Listen to it above.

In addition to the new song, Modest Mouse also announced 2021 tour dates. The trek begins at Lollapalooza and ends in Asheville, North Carolina in October. Future Islands are set to open on select stops. Check out the full list of dates below.

Modest Mouse 2021 Tour Dates

07/29 - 08/1 - Chicago, IL - Grant Park - Lollapalooza Music Festival

07/30 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

08/03 - Columbus, OH - EXPRESS LIVE! - Indoor Music Hall

08/05 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

08/06 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

08/07 - Cooperstown, NY - Brewery Ommegang

08/09 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

08/11 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

08/12 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

08/17 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

08/18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

08/20 - Detroit, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

08/21 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

08/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

08/24 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

08/27 - Portland, OR - McMenamins - Edgefield

08/29 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater

09/11 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park *

09/16 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

09/18 - Las Vegas, NV - Life Is Beautiful Festival

09/19 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

09/20 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre - Tucson

09/22 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

09/24 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriet's

09/25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel

09/27 - Sandy, UT - Sandy City Amphitheater

09/28 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

09/30 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom *

10/01-10/03 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

10/04 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater *

10/05 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *

10/08-10/10 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

10/11 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

10/12 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans

10/14 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

10/15 - Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach

10/16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

10/17 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

10/19 - Richmond, VA - The National

10/21 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

10/22 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit

* - with Future Islands

Photo: James Joiner