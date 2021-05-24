Modest Mouse Announce 2021 Tour Dates, Share New Song 'Leave A Light On'
By Katrina Nattress
May 24, 2021
Earlier this month, Modest Mouse announced their seventh studio album, The Golden Casket, and on Monday (May 24), the indie-rockers shared its second single, "Leave A Light On."
According to a press release, the song "finds [frontman Isaac] Brock navigating the existential threat of losing our humanity - and the interconnectedness that come with it - amidst a constant societal barrage of physical and digital materialism."
The Golden Casket is slated for a June 25 release via Epic Records and will be Modest Mouse's first album in six years.
"Leave A Light On" follows lead single "We Are Between." Listen to it above.
In addition to the new song, Modest Mouse also announced 2021 tour dates. The trek begins at Lollapalooza and ends in Asheville, North Carolina in October. Future Islands are set to open on select stops. Check out the full list of dates below.
Modest Mouse 2021 Tour Dates
07/29 - 08/1 - Chicago, IL - Grant Park - Lollapalooza Music Festival
07/30 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
08/03 - Columbus, OH - EXPRESS LIVE! - Indoor Music Hall
08/05 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
08/06 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
08/07 - Cooperstown, NY - Brewery Ommegang
08/09 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
08/11 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
08/12 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
08/17 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
08/18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
08/20 - Detroit, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
08/21 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
08/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
08/24 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater
08/27 - Portland, OR - McMenamins - Edgefield
08/29 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater
09/11 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park *
09/16 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
09/18 - Las Vegas, NV - Life Is Beautiful Festival
09/19 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
09/20 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre - Tucson
09/22 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
09/24 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriet's
09/25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel
09/27 - Sandy, UT - Sandy City Amphitheater
09/28 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
09/30 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom *
10/01-10/03 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits
10/04 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater *
10/05 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *
10/08-10/10 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits
10/11 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall
10/12 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans
10/14 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
10/15 - Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach
10/16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
10/17 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
10/19 - Richmond, VA - The National
10/21 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
10/22 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit
* - with Future Islands
Photo: James Joiner