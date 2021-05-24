Feedback

Nearly Naked Florida Woman Tops 100 MPH In Multi-County Chase, Troopers Say

By Zuri Anderson

May 24, 2021

An almost naked Florida woman was booked into jail after allegedly leading authorities on a high-speed chase across multiple counties, according to News Channel 8.

The Florida Highway Patrol said troopers responded to a report from Gilchrist County deputies regarding an active pursuit of a stolen vehicle Saturday morning (May 22). The vehicle was reportedly heading southbound on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

A trooper spotted a 2009 Cadillac sedan driving on I-75 in Hernando County and tried pulling the car over, authorities said. That's when the driver fled, hitting speeds of 110 mph with the vehicle, according to troopers. The chase reportedly went from I-75 onto State Road 52. Reporters said they had to use a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle and detain the woman driving.

Troopers said 24-year-old Rachael Lynn Stefancich, of Plant City, was "nearly fully unclothed" when they took her into custody. She was charged with grand theft auto, reckless driving, fleeing & eluding, possession of methamphetamine, and driving while license suspended.

A Florida man was arrested last week after he allegedly stole an ambulance and got it stuck in the mud. A high-speed chase in Kentucky came to an end when the vehicle ran out of gas.

Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Chat About Nearly Naked Florida Woman Tops 100 MPH In Multi-County Chase, Troopers Say

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.