Nearly Naked Florida Woman Tops 100 MPH In Multi-County Chase, Troopers Say

An almost naked Florida woman was booked into jail after allegedly leading authorities on a high-speed chase across multiple counties, according to News Channel 8.

The Florida Highway Patrol said troopers responded to a report from Gilchrist County deputies regarding an active pursuit of a stolen vehicle Saturday morning (May 22). The vehicle was reportedly heading southbound on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

A trooper spotted a 2009 Cadillac sedan driving on I-75 in Hernando County and tried pulling the car over, authorities said. That's when the driver fled, hitting speeds of 110 mph with the vehicle, according to troopers. The chase reportedly went from I-75 onto State Road 52. Reporters said they had to use a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle and detain the woman driving.