PHOTOS: Gerard Butler Surprises Georgia Police Agency While Filming In Town
By Kelly Fisher
May 24, 2021
Georgia authorities got an unexpected visitor last week.
Gerard Butler was in the Peach State filming a movie when he dropped in on the Rincon Police Department headquarters, near Savannah, the Associated Press reported Monday (May 24).
The agency shared photos with the actor on Facebook on May 18, hailing Butler as a “class act” who “paid us a visit during a break from filming a new movie here in Rincon.”
The post has since drawn more than 1,700 reactions, hundreds of comments and more than 1,500 shares.
Butler’s film is one of dozens of movies and shows that have come back to Georgia to film following a break because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Associated Press noted.
What a class act! Mr Butler paid us a visit during a break from filming a new movie here in Rincon 💙🚔Posted by Rincon Police Department on Tuesday, May 18, 2021
The Georgia Department of Economic Development keeps an updated list of TV pilots, series, reality shows, movies and other projects that are currently prepping or in production in the state.
The list shows 46 projects filming statewide as of Monday morning. That includes Family Feud, Father of the Bride, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Mama June, The Staircase, The Walking Dead, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne and more.
See the full list from the Georgia Department of Economic Development here.
Photo: Rincon Police Department