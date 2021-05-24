PHOTOS: Gerard Butler Surprises Georgia Police Agency While Filming In Town

Georgia authorities got an unexpected visitor last week.

Gerard Butler was in the Peach State filming a movie when he dropped in on the Rincon Police Department headquarters, near Savannah, the Associated Press reported Monday (May 24).

The agency shared photos with the actor on Facebook on May 18, hailing Butler as a “class act” who “paid us a visit during a break from filming a new movie here in Rincon.”

The post has since drawn more than 1,700 reactions, hundreds of comments and more than 1,500 shares.

Butler’s film is one of dozens of movies and shows that have come back to Georgia to film following a break because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Associated Press noted.