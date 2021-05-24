Feedback

PHOTOS: Gerard Butler Surprises Georgia Police Agency While Filming In Town

By Kelly Fisher

May 24, 2021

Georgia authorities got an unexpected visitor last week.

Gerard Butler was in the Peach State filming a movie when he dropped in on the Rincon Police Department headquarters, near Savannah, the Associated Press reported Monday (May 24).

The agency shared photos with the actor on Facebook on May 18, hailing Butler as a “class act” who “paid us a visit during a break from filming a new movie here in Rincon.”

The post has since drawn more than 1,700 reactions, hundreds of comments and more than 1,500 shares.

Butler’s film is one of dozens of movies and shows that have come back to Georgia to film following a break because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Associated Press noted.

What a class act! Mr Butler paid us a visit during a break from filming a new movie here in Rincon 💙🚔

Posted by Rincon Police Department on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

The Georgia Department of Economic Development keeps an updated list of TV pilots, series, reality shows, movies and other projects that are currently prepping or in production in the state.

The list shows 46 projects filming statewide as of Monday morning. That includes Family Feud, Father of the Bride, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Mama June, The Staircase, The Walking Dead, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne and more.

See the full list from the Georgia Department of Economic Development here.

Photo: Rincon Police Department

Chat About PHOTOS: Gerard Butler Surprises Georgia Police Agency While Filming In Town

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.