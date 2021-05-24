Sneezing Driver Causes SUV To Drive Off Road Into Canal In Washington

When a driver had to take a sneeze, that was enough to reportedly send their SUV off the roadway and into an irrigation canal in Washington, according to KOMO.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon in the area of Sagehill Road and Fern Road, which is north of Pasco. Franklin County deputies said the SUV struck two trees, a pole, and a water pipe before plunging into an irrigation canal. They also posted photos of the crashed SUV on Facebook, which shows it halfway sunk into the waters.

No one was hurt in the incident, and the occupants even managed to get themselves out, authorities added. The driver told deputies he was sneezing when he crashed.