Sneezing Driver Causes SUV To Drive Off Road Into Canal In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

May 24, 2021

When a driver had to take a sneeze, that was enough to reportedly send their SUV off the roadway and into an irrigation canal in Washington, according to KOMO.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon in the area of Sagehill Road and Fern Road, which is north of Pasco. Franklin County deputies said the SUV struck two trees, a pole, and a water pipe before plunging into an irrigation canal. They also posted photos of the crashed SUV on Facebook, which shows it halfway sunk into the waters.

No one was hurt in the incident, and the occupants even managed to get themselves out, authorities added. The driver told deputies he was sneezing when he crashed.

At 1240 hours today, deputies responded to a call for a vehicle submerged in a canal at Sagehill Road and Fern Road....

Posted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, May 22, 2021

The sheriff's office reminded the public of such incidents:

"This is an important reminder that even in just seconds, things can go wrong. Avoid checking that text or searching for that chapstick. And if you must sneeze (because sneezing is hard to avoid) do your best to do so safely," deputies wrote.

Photo: Franklin County Sheriff's Office

