Texas Man Sleeping In His Truck Bed Kidnapped When Car Thief Steals It

By Anna Gallegos

May 24, 2021

A Central Texas man was thought to have been in danger over the weekend after the truck he was in disappeared.

Luis Balderas Garcia was last seen on Sunday around 5:30 a.m. after leaving a club in north Austin. He climbed in the back of the truck and fell asleep outside the club, KXAN reported.

Someone then stole the truck with a sleeping Balderas Garcia in the back. It's unknown if the truck thief knew if the tired 22-year-old was in the vehicle.

Balderas Garcia was reported missing after friends couldn't contact him and thought something bad might have happened since the truck was gone.

The man ended up being OK and was found in the neighboring city of Round Rock a few hours later. Austin police didn't provide an update about the truck or the thief.

