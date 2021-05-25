Arizona Woman Fighting Cancer Got Private Concert From Dierks Bentley

Bentley explained that he had heard about Barradas' story from a friend in the Valley. He said, "I said, ‘Hey, grab one of those guitars you have in your house and let’s see if we can go to the house and just surprise her."

During her visit with Bentley, she got another surprise as well. Country star Kelsea Ballerini gave her a FaceTime call.

Barradas found a tumor in her leg in December of last year. Since then, it has grown to about the size of a football. She said, "It’s been hard. It's been really, really tough because it’s spread to my lungs and I had nodules in my lungs and they confirmed that they are cancerous."

Photo: Getty Images