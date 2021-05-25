Arizona Woman Fighting Cancer Got Private Concert From Dierks Bentley
By Ginny Reese
May 25, 2021
One Arizona woman got a private concert from country star Dierks Bentley.
Baylee Barradas is battling sarcoma, which is a type of cancer, reported 12 News.
Bentley stopped by her home on Thursday and gave her a private concert right from her own living room. He said, "Just a sweet girl going through a really hard time."
Barradas said, "It was just an incredible experience.
Bentley wrote on Twitter:
"I got to play a private concert for my new friend Baylee Barradas. A friend brought her fight with cancer to my attention. Sweet girl going thru hard stuff. Could use all the prayers. Shout out to Kelsea Ballerini for jumping on aFaceTime so Baylee could talk to her #riser"
I got to play a private concert for my new friend Baylee Barradas. A friend brought her fight with cancer to my attention. Sweet girl going thru hard stuff. Could use all the prayers. Shout out to @KelseaBallerini for jumping on a FaceTime so Baylee could talk to her #riser pic.twitter.com/HIpPtRKpa8— Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) May 21, 2021
Bentley explained that he had heard about Barradas' story from a friend in the Valley. He said, "I said, ‘Hey, grab one of those guitars you have in your house and let’s see if we can go to the house and just surprise her."
During her visit with Bentley, she got another surprise as well. Country star Kelsea Ballerini gave her a FaceTime call.
Barradas found a tumor in her leg in December of last year. Since then, it has grown to about the size of a football. She said, "It’s been hard. It's been really, really tough because it’s spread to my lungs and I had nodules in my lungs and they confirmed that they are cancerous."
Photo: Getty Images