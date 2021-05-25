Big Cats Removed From 'Tiger King' Park Find New Home At Carolina Rescue

Several big cats from the park at the center of the 2020 Netflix sensation Tiger King have found a new home in North Carolina.

In March 2020, at the start of the pandemic, it seemed as if everyone locked down at home and began binge-watching the six-part documentary series exploring the world of big cat parks and zoos as well as the dramatic life of Joe Exotic, the former owner of Tiger King Park.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Justice seized 68 endangered cats from Tiger King Park in Thackerville, Oklahoma, currently owned by Jeff and Lauren Lowe, WRAL reports. The animals, which include lions, tigers, a jaguar and lion-tiger hybrid, were transferred to sanctuaries across the country, including Carolina Tiger Rescue in Pittsboro which is now caring for four of the big cats.

According to the news outlet, the Lowes, along with Tiger King LLC and Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park LLC, were accused of violating the Endangered Species Act. The Lowes have been cited for "failing to provide the animals with adequate or timely veterinary care, appropriate nutrition and shelter that protects them from inclement weather and is of sufficient size to allow them to engage in normal behavior."

"We are glad to see the Department of Justice working hard to better the lives of big cats in captivity, beginning with Tiger King Park," said Pam Fulk, executive director of Carolina Tiger Rescue. "We thank everyone who was involved in this operation."

Photo: Getty Images