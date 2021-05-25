Elliot Page Smiles In First Shirtless Photo Since Undergoing Top Surgery

Not only is this Page’s first time posing topless in a photo, but it’s also his first time doing so since he underwent top surgery earlier this year. For transgender men, top surgery (subcutaneous mastectomy) involves the removal of most of the breast tissue with preservation of the nipple-areola complex.

As fans know, the Juno star came out as transgender, announcing themselves as “Elliot” in a heartfelt coming-out message in December 2020.

Last month, Page opened up about his life and his reasons for going public about his transition in an emotional interview with Oprah.

“I was expressing this to people in my life much before posting that letter and telling people for the first time and knowing I wanted a moment to become comfortable in myself and to be able to get to that point," he explained. "For me, in this time we’re in right now and especially with this horrible backlash we’re seeing towards trans people, particularly trans youth, it really felt imperative to do so.”

Photo: Getty Images