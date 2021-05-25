Elliot Page Smiles In First Shirtless Photo Since Undergoing Top Surgery
By Paris Close
May 25, 2021
Elliot Page looks ready for summer!
The Umbrella Academy star, 34, shared a shirtless photo of himself catching some sun by the pool while showing off his new swim trunks on Monday (May 24). "Trans bb's first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful," Page captioned a picture on Instagram showing the Academy Award-nominated actor with a beaming smile on his face.
The image, which has already racked up 2.2 million likes, garnered tons of positive and encouraging messages from friends and fans alike.
“Dude I see why you crushed me on that workout!” wrote Umbrella Academy co-star Justin Cornwell, as fellow castmate Emmy Raver-Lampman applauded, “OMG! Yes! and LOOK AT THAT SMILE!!! ❤️❤️❤️🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽”
Not only is this Page’s first time posing topless in a photo, but it’s also his first time doing so since he underwent top surgery earlier this year. For transgender men, top surgery (subcutaneous mastectomy) involves the removal of most of the breast tissue with preservation of the nipple-areola complex.
As fans know, the Juno star came out as transgender, announcing themselves as “Elliot” in a heartfelt coming-out message in December 2020.
Last month, Page opened up about his life and his reasons for going public about his transition in an emotional interview with Oprah.
“I was expressing this to people in my life much before posting that letter and telling people for the first time and knowing I wanted a moment to become comfortable in myself and to be able to get to that point," he explained. "For me, in this time we’re in right now and especially with this horrible backlash we’re seeing towards trans people, particularly trans youth, it really felt imperative to do so.”
