Florida Woman Arrested For Throwing 'Soiled Dog Pads' At Boyfriend

A Florida woman was jailed after allegedly battering her 64-year-old boyfriend with "soiled dog pads" and spraying him in the face with Windex, The Smoking Gun reported.

Authorities claim 60-year-old Ann Walsh attacked the victim inside their Clearwater apartment Thursday evening (May 20). An arrest affidavit said Walsh engaged in a "physical altercation" with the victim on the couch before she started slinging soiled dog pads at him. He was not injured during the incident, according to officials.

The suspect also admitted to trying to spray her boyfriend in the face with Windex, reporters learned.

As of Tuesday (May 25), Walsh is being held at the Pinellas County jail on a domestic battery charge. A judge ordered the 60-year-old woman not to have contact with the victim.

Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office