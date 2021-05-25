Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Share Kiss During Miami Gym Date

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are making the most of their Miami getaway and the PDA is in full effect.

As per Us Weekly, the entertainer, 51, and the actor, 48, took to Anatomy of Miami Beach on Monday (May 24) for a joint sweat session. While the former rocked a white crop T-shirt and purple leggings, her rekindled beau donned a gray shirt and face mask. Sources close to InTouch revealed that the two weren't afraid to show affection in between sets with a smooth. The gym declined to comment on the situation.

Over the weekend, the two were seen in the 305 by paparazzo relaxing on the balcony of the singer's rental property and a source told ET that the two "are having fun together." "Jen is loving the attention she has been getting from Ben," the source explained to the celebrity gossip outlet. "Jen and Ben didn't get along at the end of their relationship years ago. But once their hurt feelings subsided, they were friendly for many years. Now that they've fully reconnected, they are having fun together and care about each other a great deal."

After the pair took to Miami, Lopez's ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez shared some optimistic thoughts about his own future. "I am about to step into a new beginning in my life. Anything that doesn't serve me is clearing out of my life," the former Yankee star, 45, wrote via Instagram Story. "New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically, and spiritually. I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming."