Michigan Driver Strikes Police Car, Says He Fell Asleep At The Wheel

A driver told police he had fallen asleep at the wheel after he lost control of his car and struck a parked Plymouth patrol vehicle Monday night (May 24).

Michigan State Police said around 11:45 p.m., a Plymouth Township officer was parked with his emergency lights flashing on the left shoulder of the eastbound M-14 ramp while assisting at the scene of a two-car crash when the patrol car was hit, WDIV 4 reported.

The driver of a Pontiac Grand Am entered the ramp going too fast and lost control of his car, police said. The out-of-control car spun and hit the back of the officer's vehicle.

Officials reported that after crashing, the driver was pinned inside the car and unconscious. He was removed from the vehicle and taken to the hospital with head injuries. Officials say he is in stable condition.

When authorities talked to the driver, he said he had left work and fell asleep behind the wheel.

Michigan State Police reported that no officers were injured during the crash and the incident is still under investigation.

MSP has stated on their website that driving while drowsy can be just as dangerous as drinking and driving. They also reported that nationally, drowsy driving causes more than 100,000 crashes a year, resulting in 40,000 injuries and 1,550 deaths.

