Teen Son Of Convicted Murderer Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Stepfather

A teenage son of a convicted murderer had his bail set at $1 million after he appeared in court on charges related to the murder of his stepfather, according to KPTV.

The 17-year-old Brent Luyster III had to be removed during an online court appearance Tuesday (May 25) after reporters said he hurled profanities at the judge and made other "snide comments. He faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of his 48-year-old stepfather Luther M. Moore.

Clark County deputies were called the 28000 block of Northeast 419th Street in Amboy, Washington just after midnight Monday (May 24). Court documents said the teen went to a neighbor and told them he stabbed his stepdad. Luyster also said his stepdad was drunk and beat him with a broomstick, which prompted the boy to reportedly stab him. That's when the neighbor called 911.