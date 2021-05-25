Teen Son Of Convicted Murderer Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Stepfather
By Zuri Anderson
May 25, 2021
A teenage son of a convicted murderer had his bail set at $1 million after he appeared in court on charges related to the murder of his stepfather, according to KPTV.
The 17-year-old Brent Luyster III had to be removed during an online court appearance Tuesday (May 25) after reporters said he hurled profanities at the judge and made other "snide comments. He faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of his 48-year-old stepfather Luther M. Moore.
Clark County deputies were called the 28000 block of Northeast 419th Street in Amboy, Washington just after midnight Monday (May 24). Court documents said the teen went to a neighbor and told them he stabbed his stepdad. Luyster also said his stepdad was drunk and beat him with a broomstick, which prompted the boy to reportedly stab him. That's when the neighbor called 911.
Court docs: Teenage son of convicted murderer Brent Luyster accused of stabbing, killing stepfather in Amboy https://t.co/erNhh1Bg6L pic.twitter.com/70YtOlFZdK— Fox12Oregon (@fox12oregon) May 24, 2021
"Deputies arrived and found Luyster with blood on his clothing and a minor injury to his hand," reporters wrote. "Moore was found in the doorway of the home with visible stab wounds to the back and side, according to court documents." Luyster was then arrested, reporters said.
"I've never seen witnessed anything like this in my whole life," neighbor Dan Sagendorf told KPTV. "There was blood all over the front door, the front porch and everything."
The boy's father, Brent Luyster, is serving three life sentences for fatally shooting three people in Woodland in 2016. Reporters said he won't receive a new trial and spend the rest of his life in prison.
The teen is being held at Clark County's Juvenile Detention Center. He is due back in court next week.
Photo: Getty Images