Utah Woman Used Counterfeit Money To Buy Guitar At Local Music Store

West Jordan police need help identifying a woman who used counterfeit money to pay for a guitar at a Utah music store.

KSL reported that the woman went into Riverton Music and said she was going on a trip and needed a new guitar.

The worker talked with her for several minutes and made typical conversation with her. Guitar sales specialist Aly Melendez said:

"We talked for quite a while about different musical styles that we liked. She told me that she was an artist and she liked painting, so I got really excited because I like painting too, and we talked about the different guitars that we played. It was convincing. It just felt like another customer."

Melendez said that at the register, she used the pen and marked each bill to ensure they were real. She said, "When I was checking the hundreds, she was like, 'So you're going to check the twenties too, right?'"

Melendez said that when the money was taken to the bank to deposit, the banker said that six of the bills were counterfeit. According to the banker, some of the bills "did not feel right" and two of them had the same serial number.

According to police, the woman has dark blonde hair, was wearing a pink, long-sleeved top, and patterned skirt or dress.

2KUTV reported that police have surveillance video of the woman and are trying to track her down but they still need help. See photos of the woman below.