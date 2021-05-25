WATCH: Shadow Appears In Spooky New Video From Haunted Texas Hotel

Ghedi told KSAT that the spirits in the video are a little girl named Emma and Mrs. Read, who watches over her.

“That is our children’s room where all of our little spirits enjoy playing because of all the toys,” Ghedi said. “This was definitely sweet Emma because she is the one who enjoys rolling the ball.”

The Magnolia Hotel has an interesting history. The hotel was built in the 1840s and was a frontier hotel, stagecoach station, brothel, and boarding house at various times in its existence. The basement shelter was also previously used as Seguin's jail.

One of its most famous ghostly residents is Emma Voelcker, who was 12-years-old when she was stabbed to death while sleeping at a New Braunfels home 1874. It's not known if Emma ever stayed at the hotel while she was alive, but the man who killed her did. Wilhelm Faust stayed at the Magnolia before he was captured and brought to trial.

Emma is supposed to be among the dozen or so ghosts at the hotel.

Ghedhi rents out the hotel's rooms to guests who are brave enough to stay the night.

Photo: Getty Images