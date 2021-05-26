Charlotte WWII Veteran Celebrates Milestone 100th Birthday

Not everyone can say they have lived for more than a century as well as fought in multiple wars. One veteran in Charlotte, however, has done just that.

On Tuesday (May 25), Andy Tomsho turned 100 years old. The World War II and Korean War veteran celebrated the milestone birthday at his care facility in north Charlotte with an honor from the Huntersville chapter of his American Legion, WBTV reports. However, another surprise made the day even more special. He was able to reunite with his family for the first time in nearly two years.

"He's just a very supportive father and always there to support you," Tomsho's daughter, Elaine Postawa, said. "He is a man that I never saw get mad. He is always even-keeled, in good spirits, just a good dad."

According to the U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs, only about 1.8% of the approximately 16 million American WWII veterans are still alive today. Tomsho, born in 1921, served as an electrician in the Navy on the U.S.S. Nevada.

So what did Tomsho say was his secret to making it a full century?

"Live a good clean life," he said. "Go to bed early and sleep every night."

