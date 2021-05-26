Downtown At Sundown Tosses Tickets, Welcomes All To Popular Event

A popular concert series set to to make its 2021 return this weekend in southwest Louisiana with no capacity restrictions. The 23rd annual Downtown at Sundown kicks off May 28 in Lake Charles, and tickets will no longer be required to attend, KPLC reports.

"Southwest Louisiana residents need encouragement, and Downtown at Sundown is one of the area's most loved annual events," said Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter. "The live music and local food are sure to help raise spirits in this community."

The popular event will feature musical performances as well as street fair-style food and beverage booths, tabletop galleries, and vendors. Proceeds from beverage sales will go toward the Literacy Council of SWLA. Social distancing and masks are encouraged for unvaccinated attendees.

"We are taking extra safety precautions to set up hand sanitizing stations and encourage social distancing in the festival area, but after conferring with numerous local healthcare practitioners, we feel like we can safely open the even to more attendees."

The concert series will occur from 6-9 May 28 and June 4 and feature the following performances:

May 28 : McNeese State University Zyde-pokes and Three Sheets

: McNeese State University Zyde-pokes and Three Sheets June 4: Charlie Wayne Band, and Grammy Award-winner Mickey Smith and Sax in the City

This year's event is sponsored by CITGO Petroleum, Entergy, Erdace Companies, Shearman Family Foundation, and Stockwell Sievert Law Firm.

For more information on the concert series, visit the event's website here.

Photo: Getty Images