Las Vegas Motorist Arrested For Driving Directly Into Oncoming Traffic

One Las Vegas driver was arrested after driving directly into oncoming traffic on East Washington Avenue near North Christy Lane.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the motorist drove his 2014 Dodge pickup truck “at a high rate of speed” westbound into traffic with another passenger in the car.

This caused a serious head-on collision with a Nissan Murano that was traveling east. One of the vehicles flipped in the crash, and the woman in the passenger seat was seriously injured as a result.

Ascencion Rodriguez Soria, 42, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Police stated, “He drove into oncoming traffic in the eastbound travel lane one to pass the car in front of him.”

According to officials, Soria had been drinking at a nearby restaurant just before the incident occurred.

Soria is being charged with driving while under the influence causing substantial bodily harm, failure to stop at an accident, and giving a false statement to an officer. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 1st.

Photo: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department