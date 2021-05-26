Let’s go girls!

Shania Twain announced 14 shows in Las Vegas for her "Shania Twain "Let's Go!" The Las Vegas Residency."

KTNV 13 Las Vegas reported that Twain's residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood hotel-casino will begin later this year and run into early next year.

Twain's shows will start be from December 2nd to December 21st and again from February 11th, 2022 to February 26th, 2022. There will even be a special Valentine's Day show.

Twain is serving as the creative director for her shows and wants them to be a "celebration of one of Las Vegas' first female and country music headliners" who paved a path for other residencies in the city.

You can expect to hear all of Twain's biggest hits, including, "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!," "You're Still The One," and "That Don't Impress Me Much."