Let's Go Girls! Shania Twain Announced 14 Shows In Las Vegas
By Ginny Reese
May 26, 2021
Let’s go girls!
Shania Twain announced 14 shows in Las Vegas for her "Shania Twain "Let's Go!" The Las Vegas Residency."
KTNV 13 Las Vegas reported that Twain's residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood hotel-casino will begin later this year and run into early next year.
Twain's shows will start be from December 2nd to December 21st and again from February 11th, 2022 to February 26th, 2022. There will even be a special Valentine's Day show.
Twain is serving as the creative director for her shows and wants them to be a "celebration of one of Las Vegas' first female and country music headliners" who paved a path for other residencies in the city.
You can expect to hear all of Twain's biggest hits, including, "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!," "You're Still The One," and "That Don't Impress Me Much."
Did you miss me Vegas? Because I missed you 😘 I'm bringing my #LetsGoVegas residency back to @ZapposTheater at @PHVegas December 2- 12 & February 11 – 26! Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 1 at 10 AM PT! pic.twitter.com/gXumABuA5q— Shania Twain 💎 (@ShaniaTwain) May 26, 2021
Tickets for the shows go on sale starting June 1st at 10 a.m. PT. Citi cardmembers will access to an early sale beginning May 27th at 10 a.m. PT and lasting until May 31st at 10 p.m. PT.
Here are the official dates for the 14 shows:
- December 2021: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12
- February 2022: 11, 12, 14, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26
