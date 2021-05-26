Feedback

'Rare Sighting' Of Black Bear Roaming North Phoenix Neighborhood

By Ginny Reese

May 26, 2021

A black bear was seen roaming through a North Phoenix neighborhood. FOX 10 Phoenix reported that rare sighting of the bear took place in the streets of Cave Creek and anthem.

According to Arizona Game and Fish officials, it is fairly rare to see black bears in the Valley, however, it does happen from time to time.

There are two Arizona Game and Fish officials monitoring the area now due to the high number of calls that they received about the sighting.

Amy Burnett, spokesperson for Arizona Game and Fish, said, "Bears are being chased out fo their territory by their parents, and they need to go out and find their own territory."

It just so happens that sometimes that new territory is in highly-populated residential areas.

Burnett explained, "Anthem is an area where if we're going to see a bear, this is where we will see them, or maybe they are searching for a water source."

One resident said, "There is a pond that has water right around here, so that's probably where it's headed."

Officials are urging residents to keep their eyes peeled for the animals and to stay away from them. Burnett said, "The best thing to do is to not approach it, and absolutely do not feed it or put out water for it."

Photo: Getty Images

