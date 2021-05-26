Ready For A Staycation? Check Out This New Luxury Hotel Coming To Phoenix

Popular restauranteur and Phoenix developer Sam Fox is adding a new addition to the city.

The new luxury hotel is coming to the Arcadia district of Phoenix, reported AZ Family.

Fox has a group of businesses and restaurants that have developed into Fox Restaurant Concepts. His first restaurant, Wildflower, opened in 1998.

Fox announced the new hotel, which is "internationally inspired," on Monday. It will be called The Global Ambassador. This gives Phoenix residents the perfect staycation spot, with influences from around the world.

Fox said:

"The Global Ambassador is a deeply personal, legacy project for me that furthers my pursuit of combining unmatched hospitality with culinary excellence. This is so much more than a hotel – it's a luxury lifestyle brand that we hope will inspire and draw travelers from all over the world to explore Phoenix in a new way. The Global Ambassador is the natural evolution of my passion for creating memorable hospitality experiences."

There will be five dining venues in the hotel with influences from the Mediterranean region, including Greece, Italy, and Morocco.

The hotel will also be home to the "largest rooftop restaurant in the state."

The Global Ambassador is expected to open in 2023. For more information, click here.

Photo: Getty Images