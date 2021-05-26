Feedback

Snakes Drop From Ceiling Of Georgia House, Spurring Landlord-Tenant Dispute

By Kelly Fisher

May 26, 2021

Renting a home can be a nightmare for some tenants, but having snakes descending from the ceiling takes nightmares to a whole new level.

That’s what happened for a Georgia family, and they say their unwanted roommates have spurred a quarrel with the landlord.

The Pugliese family tells Chattanooga-based WTVC News Channel 9 that the landlord of their Lafayette house is edging them out and denying that it’s his responsibility to fix the problem.

Hary Pugliese moved into the home with his wife and their 13-year-old daughter in January. He started to notify the landlord of leaky roofs in February, and eventually, snakes started to break through holes in the ceiling. The Pugliese family explained to WTVC News Channel 9 that they've called the landlord dozens of times about the ceiling.

"He said, 'Well, if there are snakes in the ceiling, they'll be taking care of the rats,’” Susan Pugliese said of their landlord.

Landlord John Stafford told the station he sent someone to repair the leaky ceilings two months ago, and wasn’t aware of issues with any pests. He later added that he doesn’t think “there’s another option” to living with pests in a home. Eventually, when asked about an inspection of the home, Stafford hung up on reporters.

Stafford also told the station, however, that he evicted the family because they were behind on two months of rent. Pugliese says they never received a notice.

Still, Pugliese told WTVC News Channel 9 that the family plans to relocate because they can’t sleep without “dreaming that a snake is going to fall on me.”

