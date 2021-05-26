Travis Barker Opens Up About Wanting To Fly Again For 1st Time In 13 Years

Over a decade since the crash, Barker said he is still suffering from PTSD and has yet to get on another plane since that day — opting for driving, buses, and ships to go abroad.

In the interview, Barker revealed that he does want to be able to step foot on a plane again and is taking steps to overcome his fear and PTSD. “I want to make the choice to try and overcome it,” he said.

He also revealed that simply coming home to his kids after a safe flight is his "perfect day."

“If I do it [fly], and the angels above help me in my travels and keep me safe, I would like to come back and [tell them], ‘Hey, I just flew here, and then I flew home. And everything was fine.’ I have to tell them because I almost left them,” he said.

If you or someone you know is suffering from PTSD, call the free and confidential PTSD Hotline at 1-888-993-3112.

Photo: Getty Images