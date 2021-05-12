Kourtney Kardashian Tattoos 'I Love You' On Boyfriend Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian can now add "tattoo artist" to her already impressive portfolio.

On Wednesday (May 12), the reality star revealed that she gave Travis Barker a tattoo in a series of photos and videos on Instagram. "I tattoo," she captioned the post, which shows the whole process, including the final product: "i love you" written in black ink on the blink-182 drummer's forearm.

"🖤 Woman of many talents" Travis commented on the post.

This may be the first tattoo Kourtney has physically given her boyfriend, but it's not the first one inspired by her. Last month, she showed Instagram followers that Travis got her first name tattooed over his heart. And people say romance is dead.

See Kourtney's post below.