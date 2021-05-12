Kourtney Kardashian Tattoos 'I Love You' On Boyfriend Travis Barker
By Katrina Nattress
May 12, 2021
Kourtney Kardashian can now add "tattoo artist" to her already impressive portfolio.
On Wednesday (May 12), the reality star revealed that she gave Travis Barker a tattoo in a series of photos and videos on Instagram. "I tattoo," she captioned the post, which shows the whole process, including the final product: "i love you" written in black ink on the blink-182 drummer's forearm.
"🖤 Woman of many talents" Travis commented on the post.
This may be the first tattoo Kourtney has physically given her boyfriend, but it's not the first one inspired by her. Last month, she showed Instagram followers that Travis got her first name tattooed over his heart. And people say romance is dead.
See Kourtney's post below.
After confirming their relationship earlier this year, the couple have not been able to keep their hands off each other. Both of their Instagram profiles have become littered with NSFW captions and PDA-heavy photos. They've also been hanging out with another high profile couple: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. After a recent double date in Las Vegas, Travis and MGK treated a bar crowd to a surprise performance that included a cover of blink's "All The Small Things."
Photo: Getty Images