Washington Mother Accused Of Faking 6-Year-Old Girl's Medical Conditions

A Washington woman is facing multiple charges for allegedly subjecting her 6-year-old daughter to "medically unnecessary surgical interventions and restraints," KIRO 7 reported.

King County prosecutors said 31-year-old Sophie Hartman, of Renton, claimed her daughter was afflicted by rare diseases. She allegedly made these claims in online fundraisers and causes like Make-A-Wish, investigators added.

“Doctors, even the best pediatric specialists, do not know what to do and do not have treatment options,” Hartman said. She also shared a video showing her daughter paralyzed by seizures, saying they can last for hours and often stop her from breathing, reporters wrote.

The girl, who was adopted as an infant in Zambia, and visited doctors nearly 500 times, prosecutors added. Investigators also claim doctors at the Children's Hospital told Hartman her daughter could walk normally and was even healthy. Despite this, Hartman allegedly "required her daughter to wear leg braces, orthotics and use a wheelchair since at least 2016," prosecutors said. They also claim the mother tried to delay the girl's puberty with hormone therapy.

Reporters said they removed the girl from Hartman's home in March, and there were no findings or symptoms to support the child's previous diagnoses.

Hartman now faces charges of assault against a child. Hartman's attorneys sent KIRO 7 a statement calling the charges a "miscarriage of justice." They also called accusations false and maintained the mother's innocence.

