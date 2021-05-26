Feedback

Washington Mother Accused Of Faking 6-Year-Old Girl's Medical Conditions

By Zuri Anderson

May 26, 2021

A Washington woman is facing multiple charges for allegedly subjecting her 6-year-old daughter to "medically unnecessary surgical interventions and restraints," KIRO 7 reported.

King County prosecutors said 31-year-old Sophie Hartman, of Renton, claimed her daughter was afflicted by rare diseases. She allegedly made these claims in online fundraisers and causes like Make-A-Wish, investigators added.

“Doctors, even the best pediatric specialists, do not know what to do and do not have treatment options,” Hartman said. She also shared a video showing her daughter paralyzed by seizures, saying they can last for hours and often stop her from breathing, reporters wrote.

The girl, who was adopted as an infant in Zambia, and visited doctors nearly 500 times, prosecutors added. Investigators also claim doctors at the Children's Hospital told Hartman her daughter could walk normally and was even healthy. Despite this, Hartman allegedly "required her daughter to wear leg braces, orthotics and use a wheelchair since at least 2016," prosecutors said. They also claim the mother tried to delay the girl's puberty with hormone therapy.

Reporters said they removed the girl from Hartman's home in March, and there were no findings or symptoms to support the child's previous diagnoses.

Hartman now faces charges of assault against a child. Hartman's attorneys sent KIRO 7 a statement calling the charges a "miscarriage of justice." They also called accusations false and maintained the mother's innocence.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Washington Mother Accused Of Faking 6-Year-Old Girl's Medical Conditions

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.